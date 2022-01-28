GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

GasLog Partners stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. 18,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,797. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $191.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GasLog Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of GasLog Partners worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

