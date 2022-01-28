Gatechain Token Market Capitalization Hits $45.63 Million (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded flat against the US dollar. Gatechain Token has a market cap of $45.63 million and $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gatechain Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gatechain Token Profile

GT is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . Gatechain Token’s official website is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Gatechain Token Coin Trading

