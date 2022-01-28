Gather One Day Volume Reaches $223,502.00 (GTH)

Gather (CURRENCY:GTH) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Gather has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Gather coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. Gather has a total market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $223,502.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gather

Gather is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official website is www.gather.network . Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Gather Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gather should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gather using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

