GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,007.50 ($13.59).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.76) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.82) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.50) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.82) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get GB Group alerts:

In other GB Group news, insider David A. Rasche purchased 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.30) per share, for a total transaction of £49,550.55 ($66,851.79). Also, insider Nick Brown purchased 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.64) per share, for a total transaction of £97,741.32 ($131,869.02). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,591 shares of company stock valued at $17,701,869.

Shares of LON GBG opened at GBX 617.28 ($8.33) on Friday. GB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 603 ($8.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 980 ($13.22). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 710.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 818.59. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.