GCN Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $57,476.00 and $5.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.39 or 0.00292435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009395 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001007 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000634 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

