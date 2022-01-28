Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Shares Up 1.7%

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.17. 351,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,954,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.
Separately, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$310.93 million and a PE ratio of 6.93.
In related news, Director Ingram Gillmore bought 174,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,711,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,369,040. Also, Senior Officer Dustin Ressler sold 132,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$121,910.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,314 shares in the company, valued at C$54,450.25.
About Gear Energy (TSE:GXE)
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.
