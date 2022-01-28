Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Shares Up 1.7%

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.17. 351,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,954,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$310.93 million and a PE ratio of 6.93.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$35.19 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ingram Gillmore bought 174,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,711,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,369,040. Also, Senior Officer Dustin Ressler sold 132,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$121,910.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,314 shares in the company, valued at C$54,450.25.

About Gear Energy (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.