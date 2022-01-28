Geeq (GEEQ) Price Hits $0.51 on Top Exchanges

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Geeq has a total market cap of $6.24 million and $250,310.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001363 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geeq Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,122,222 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

