Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.76

Shares of Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.76 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 16.35 ($0.22). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 16.35 ($0.22), with a volume of 3,291 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 23 ($0.31) price target on shares of Gemfields Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Gemfields Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of £192.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17.

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Gemfields Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemfields Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.