General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

General Dynamics stock opened at $208.80 on Friday. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $146.53 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after acquiring an additional 861,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after acquiring an additional 339,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,341,000 after acquiring an additional 104,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,595,000 after acquiring an additional 196,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after acquiring an additional 294,563 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

