General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 68,735 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,318,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.69.

Shares of GE opened at $89.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a PE ratio of -172.88, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

