General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to post sales of $4.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.49 billion and the highest is $4.68 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $18.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.66 billion to $18.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.28 billion to $19.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

General Mills stock opened at $68.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. General Mills has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

