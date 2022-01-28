General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,487 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in General Mills by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 377,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after buying an additional 160,995 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 139,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of GIS opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $69.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.