Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Down 7% After Analyst Downgrade

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s share price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Friday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $17.00. The company traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 37,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,282,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GENI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genius Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.