Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. Genmab A/S posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $366.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $31.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

