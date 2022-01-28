Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,411,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.75% of Genpact worth $67,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Genpact by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genpact by 102.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 2.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Genpact by 5.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $47.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.