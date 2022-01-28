Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.38

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.38 and last traded at $30.38, with a volume of 4398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

