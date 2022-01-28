Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stake Boosted by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,304,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 79,510 shares during the quarter. Gentherm comprises 11.6% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 3.92% of Gentherm worth $105,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 392.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 22.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Gentherm by 79.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 25.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Shares of THRM stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,946. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

THRM has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.