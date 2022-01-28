Genus plc (LON:GNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,534.29 ($74.67).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,740 ($77.44) price objective on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

GNS opened at GBX 3,772 ($50.89) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,683.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,262.14. Genus has a 12-month low of GBX 3,548 ($47.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,310 ($85.13).

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,496 ($60.66) per share, with a total value of £44,960 ($60,658.39).

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

