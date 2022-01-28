GeoCoin (GEO) Hits Market Cap of $345,448.20

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. GeoCoin has a market cap of $345,448.20 and $1,144.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,699.31 or 0.99964385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00077970 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.72 or 0.00290934 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00028747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009191 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001018 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

