Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 234,591 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.48% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $460,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 62.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 377.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 30,177 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,156,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $390,133,000 after buying an additional 132,443 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 66.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 12,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $594,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.41.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

