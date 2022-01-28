Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,100 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.21% of HubSpot worth $385,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUBS opened at $426.87 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.00 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.15 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $635.71 and a 200-day moving average of $676.79.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $784.96.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

