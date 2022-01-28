Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,055,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.83% of PerkinElmer worth $355,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in PerkinElmer by 426.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.48.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $163.85 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

