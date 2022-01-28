Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 178,343 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,959,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.60% of Hess worth $386,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Hess by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess stock opened at $89.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 142.35 and a beta of 1.98. Hess Co. has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $94.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.38.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Hess’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HES. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.