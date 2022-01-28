Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 95,094 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,594,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,094 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.05% of NetApp worth $411,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,055,808,000 after buying an additional 132,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after acquiring an additional 982,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $763,101,000 after acquiring an additional 120,155 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,724,368 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,347,000 after acquiring an additional 50,036 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth $232,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $83.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.09 and its 200 day moving average is $88.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.32.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.