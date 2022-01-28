Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Tractor Supply worth $424,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $209.25 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $139.11 and a fifty-two week high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.00 and a 200 day moving average of $209.47.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

