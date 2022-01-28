Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032,242 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Devon Energy worth $431,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVN. Truist Financial increased their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

