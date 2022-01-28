Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,534,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.76% of Dover worth $393,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dover by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 0.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Dover by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Dover by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Dover by 1.4% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $168.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.74. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $115.88 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

