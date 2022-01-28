Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 811,284 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,283,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Carnival Co. & worth $356,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $19.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.18.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

