Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 87,103 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 87,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.79% of Teledyne Technologies worth $358,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.80.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $397.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $353.82 and a 1 year high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

