GeoWealth Management LLC Invests $7.68 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 58,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,210,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,972,000 after buying an additional 175,939 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 508,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106,813 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 517.9% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253,035 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.43.

