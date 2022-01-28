GeoWealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,973,000 after buying an additional 255,217 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,344,000 after buying an additional 640,898 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,893,000 after buying an additional 107,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,694,000 after purchasing an additional 138,249 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.92. The company had a trading volume of 103,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,731. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.81 and a 200 day moving average of $162.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

