GeoWealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,450,000 after acquiring an additional 629,228 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after buying an additional 623,775 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after buying an additional 492,359 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,441,000 after buying an additional 445,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,629,000. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,244,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,312,273. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.59. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

