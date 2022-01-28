GeoWealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,232,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $261.76. 89,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.33 and a 200-day moving average of $289.22. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

