Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Getty Realty worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 66.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 28.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 29.2% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 4,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTY opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

