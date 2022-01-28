GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Chase worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Chase by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 465,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,571,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,097,000. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chase by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 166,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after acquiring an additional 39,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chase by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,213,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCF stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $892.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.65. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $123.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 14.55%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Chase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $98,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,320. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

