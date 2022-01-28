GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,408 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.50.

NYSE:CMI opened at $224.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.38 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.44. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

