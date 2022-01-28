GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,836 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 279.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 34.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Best Buy by 345.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 598.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $96.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.93 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

