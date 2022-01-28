GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 67.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC opened at $73.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.74 and a one year high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMC. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.