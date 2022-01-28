GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,952,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,904,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $76.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $318.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.98.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

