GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.85 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 196.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,666 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.49.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.2426 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

