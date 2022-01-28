GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.98 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 328.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 416,355 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,061,000. Amundi acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,573,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 59.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,570,000 after purchasing an additional 206,039 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 72.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,121,000 after purchasing an additional 176,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of MAN opened at $101.88 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.97 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.