GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

SPHQ opened at $48.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

