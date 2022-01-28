GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Chevron by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $1,834,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 70,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.55.

CVX opened at $135.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $260.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.56. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.57 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $10,060,433.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 477,883 shares of company stock valued at $57,414,185. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

