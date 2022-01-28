GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,483,000 after buying an additional 98,877 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 158.5% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,690 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 11.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,523,000 after purchasing an additional 44,536 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,475. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $91.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.