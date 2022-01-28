GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $1.62 Million in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 210.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 62.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Qorvo by 263.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QRVO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Shares of QRVO opened at $127.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.93.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

