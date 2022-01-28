GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,079 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of ESNT opened at $43.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

In other Essent Group news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $510,993. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

