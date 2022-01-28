GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,388 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 6.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 100.2% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 51.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JOUT opened at $84.63 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.42 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.72. The firm has a market cap of $857.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

