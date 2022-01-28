GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,027 iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,995,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,848,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000.

Shares of IMCG opened at $60.95 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $76.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.16.

