GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after buying an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,611,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,378,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.9% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $5,404,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 396,849 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,697. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

SCHW opened at $89.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $162.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $95.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

