GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6,170 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $472,358,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $365,022,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,376,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $47.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.